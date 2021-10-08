Jayapal: $3.5 Trillion Reconciliation Bill Spends ‘Very Little Each Year,’ and ‘It’s a Zero-Dollar Bill’ – Want to Keep It Close to 3 Trillion

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) stated that because the price tag of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill is spent over ten years “if you divide that out, it’s very little each year,” and the bill is actually “a zero-dollar bill.” Jayapal also said she wants the price tag to be kept as close as possible to “at least 3 trillion.”

Jayapal said, “I want to keep it as close as I can to at least 3 trillion. Because we have a lot of things we want to do. Final point on this, Jake, remember that 3 trillion — or 3.5 trillion is over ten years. So, if you divide that out, it’s very little each year, and we spend 750 billion on the Pentagon every year. And, at the end of the day, this is all going to be paid for through taxes on the wealthiest individuals and corporations. So, as the president says, it’s a zero-dollar bill.”

