Dem Rep. Cleaver: We Have ‘Idol Worshippers in the Senate’ Who Think They Have to ‘Not Trespass on the Filibuster’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) said there are “idol worshippers in the Senate” who are “practicing idolatry” by believing “that they’ve got to not trespass on the filibuster.”

Cleaver said, “[W]e have some idol worshippers in the Senate. They’re practicing idolatry. They believe, somehow, that the filibuster was brought down from Sinai, and that they’ve got to not trespass on the filibuster. And if they get rid of the filibuster, except for criminal reform, voting rights, and this emergency Build Back Better and our also bipartisan infrastructure bill, we can do what we need to do to move people into a better place. Of all the things that I think just irked me was seeing Sen. Sinema do the McCain thumbs down on a $15 minimum wage that — people who are poor and black and brown, that’s a slap at us.”

