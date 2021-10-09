Waltz: We’re Funding ‘Existential Threat’ from China, Time to Boycott China

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) stated that the U.S. is funding “an absolute existential threat to our way of life,” from China with our own money and urged people to boycott Chinese goods, and to “draw the line with all of these companies that have no problem boycotting Georgia, and their freely-elected legislature,” but do business with China.

Waltz said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:40] “This is an absolute existential threat to our way of life, but we are fueling it from right here in the United States with our own money, with our trade deficit, with our pension funds in Wall Street that are investing over into China and fueling their military build-up. So, my call to action…is when you pick up an item in Wal-Mart or you see it on Amazon, if it says, ‘Made in China,’ put it down. We have to stand up and act and we have to draw the line with all of these companies that have no problem boycotting Georgia, and their freely-elected legislature, but yet when they’re making billions over on the backs of slave labor from a country that is persecuting Christians, right now as we speak. We need to, as conservatives, stand up and take a stand.”

