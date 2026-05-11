HHS Launches Help Website for New, Expecting Mothers

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) launched a website on Mother’s Day to offer resources to new and expecting mothers.

“This Mother’s Day, the Trump Administration is strengthening its commitment to America’s families by equipping mothers and fathers with the resources and information they need to build healthy, prosperous lives,” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a statement.

“Moms.gov delivers critical tools and support to help parents foster healthy pregnancies, strengthen young families, and create brighter futures for their children. This is how you Make America Healthy Again,” he continued.

HHS touted Moms.gov as the “first-of-its-kind resource” with an “easy-to-navigate” platform that provides information on:

Support Services and Health Centers [Pregnancy Centers and FQHCs (Federally Qualified Health Centers)]

Nutrition quick facts for mothers based on the Dietary Guideline for Americans

Trump Accounts

Trump Rx

Resources for women and parents

Preconception health

Breastfeeding

Mental health

Adoption

“On Mother’s Day, we recognize that the health of mothers and the health of women are deeply connected,” Deputy Assistant Secretary for Women’s Health Dorothy Fink, MD, said in a statement. “Through our Perinatal Improvement Collaborative [PDF], we have reduced maternal mortality by 41.5 percent. We remain committed to supporting women’s health throughout motherhood and at every stage of life.”

National Right to Life praised the Trump administration for “recognizing that mothers and families deserve real support.”

“Too often, women facing difficult or unexpected pregnancies are told abortion is their only option. Moms.gov sends a different message — that mothers, babies, and families matter, and that compassionate resources and assistance are available,” National Right to Life president Carol Tobias said in a statement, according to Life News.

“Women deserve access to comprehensive information and meaningful support throughout pregnancy and motherhood,” Tobias continued. “By connecting families with resources that encourage health and hope, Moms.gov represents an important step toward building a culture that values both mother and child.”

“Every child deserves the opportunity to be welcomed into the world, and every mother deserves support and encouragement,” Tobias added. “National Right to Life appreciates this effort to provide practical help for families at every stage of pregnancy and parenting.”