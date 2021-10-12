Connolly: January 6 Was ‘Commencement’ of ‘Ugly’ Fight for Future of Democracy

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) said the January 6 Capitol riot was the “commencement” of a fight for American democracy.

Connolly said, “Republicans need to understand that you can’t enable his behavior. You have to call it out. Yes, you may take some grief for that initially, but at the end of the day, that’s the only way to disenthrall your base from Donald Trump.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “But if a deadly insurrection whose mission was to hang, murder Mike Pence, then get them to stop being cowards, what will? You really think a congressional investigation could break the fever?”

Connolly said, “I don’t know that one investigation is going to break this fever. In some ways, Trump is a unique phenomenon and not a good one in the United States and the enabling and rationalization among Republicans I think is tragic for America. In some ways, January 6th was not the culmination of something ugly. It was the commencement of something that was ugly. That’s what we have to deal with, and the fight here and we can’t put too fine a point on it is about the future of democracy in America. That is what we’re fighting for and frankly. I was listening earlier and I think we shouldn’t tiptoe around it. Donald Trump watched television on that day, January 6, because he enjoyed what he saw. It was feeding his ego. These people were responding to his rhetorical call for them to show up on January 6th and do something to stop the steal and they activated his rhetoric and he took great pleasure in that reportedly when he was watching on television in the White House.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN