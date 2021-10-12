Crenshaw Calls for Mayorkas’ Impeachment — ‘Deliberate Dereliction of Constitutional Duty’

During an appearance on Tuesday’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) called for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ impeachment over his handling of the ongoing border crisis.

Crenshaw told Fox News Channel that he is not one to “loosely” call for someone’s impeachment but emphasized Mayorkas’ “deliberate dereliction of constitutional duty.” He pointed to Mayorkas’ “refusal to actually enforce the laws of the country.”

“So yeah, I don’t just say that. I don’t use that term loosely. I don’t think it’s a good thing to do,” Crenshaw said of impeachment. “I think some people just scream impeachment every time a politician does something they don’t like. I’m not doing that here. I think there’s very clear examples of deliberate dereliction of constitutional duty on the part of the secretary of Homeland Security … to protect this country.”

He continued, “It actually has very little to do with the cancellation of the border wall contracts. I think that’s infuriating, but the real dereliction of duty is simply refusal to actually enforce the laws of our country. Those laws might be our asylum process laws. Those laws might be internal enforcement inside where deportations are necessary. Those laws might be simply crossing the border illegally. And the only action that DHS has taken has been against those border agents trying to do their job on horseback, trying to stop people from rushing the border. So, this is very deliberate, and the intent matters when you’re accusing somebody of what is effectively a crime, and in this case, I think he deserves impeachment, absolutely.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent