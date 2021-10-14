Schiff: GOP ‘Has Turned into an Autocratic Cult’ of Trump

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “All In” that “the Republican Party has turned into an autocratic cult” of the former President Donald Trump.

Anchor Chris Hayes said, “I don’t know if you got a chance to see the opening monologue tonight as you were getting wired up there, but we played some sound of a pledge of allegiance at that rally for the Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, in which the flag was brought out and noted that this was the flag present on January 6 at the, quote, ‘peaceful rally.’ I just wonder what goes through your mind? What’s your reaction to seeing that brought out as a sort of object of reverence in a Republican rally that the president calls into for a current Republican candidate?”

Schiff said, “Well, shock on the one hand but on the other hand, it’s just as you say, the Republican Party has turned into an autocratic cult of the former president. It is no longer wedded to even the idea of democracy. This is something that I write about in the book when I describe insurrectionists wearing suits and ties. Those people at that rally wearing suits and ties are trying to achieve the overturning of an election and the people’s will by other means.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN