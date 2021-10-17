Ron Johnson Slams Democrat ‘Intimidation’ of School Parents — ‘They Do Not Believe in Individual Liberty and Freedom’

Sunday on New York WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) sounded off on the Department of Justice’s announcement that it would intervene to address perceived threats against educators and school boards.

Johnson described the announcement as an “outrageous” overreach by the Biden administration to intimidate parents.

He argued Democrats “do not believe in individual liberty and freedom” and proved themselves to “socialist-Marxists.”

“This is an enormous, this is a blatant violation of people’s first amendment rights,” Johnson told WABC host John Catsimatidis.

“The Democrats are completely out of the closet,” he added. “They are now proving themselves to be socialist-Marxists. They do not believe in individual liberty and freedom. They believe in the power of the state. And that is why they are doing everything they can to remain in power and turn America into a one-party state. I don’t understand their mindset. You know, why not let people live and let live? That’s not how Democrats think. They want to grow government. They want to grow their power and control over your life. I hope Americans are paying attention. The good news is that it seems that parents are paying attention.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent