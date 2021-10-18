Ernst: Dem $3.5 Trillion Spending Package Part of Their ‘March to Socialism’

Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) weighed in on the Democrats’ massive $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.

Although Democrats have not come to an agreement on the final tenets of the package, it includes a plethora of entitlement programs deemed by many as part of a Democrat “wish list.”

Ernst said President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats are engaging in a “march to socialism” with the massive spending package. She argued once the social programs are put into place “it is very hard to undo them.”

“There’re several new entitlement programs within that huge spending plan. Would you vote for any new entitlement program?” Host Stuart Varney asked.

“Absolutely not, Stuart,” Ernst replied.

“This is the march to socialism that President Biden and the Democrats are engaging in at $3.5 trillion of taxpayer money,” she added. “It is laughable when the president says this cost nothing — $0. Yes, it does. The price tag is $3.5 trillion, and it is providing additional social welfare programs. Believe me, Stuart, we have a lot of programs that will help those that truly need assistance, but what they’re doing is broadly expanding programs, and once those programs are put into place it is very hard to undo them.”

