Brnovich: Senators Shouldn’t Vote on Any Nominees or Infrastructure Bills Until Border Is Addressed

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Arizona Attorney General and U.S. Senate candidate Mark Brnovich (R) called on members of the Senate to say they won’t vote on any nominees or “any infrastructure bills” until the border crisis is addressed.

Brnovich said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:15] “I will tell you, Stu, if I were this — in the Senate — U.S. Senate, I would do what Joe Manchin is doing and basically say — Manchin held up this bloated infrastructure bill. Because he wouldn’t give them the vote. Where the heck are people like Cartel Kelly? Why aren’t they saying, I am not going to vote on any nominees, any judicial nominees, I’m not going to vote on any infrastructure bills until we do something to address the border crisis?”

