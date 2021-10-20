Cuellar on if Border is Closed: ‘Of Course Not’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said that while the Biden administration is “slowly moving” in the right direction on border security, the border is not closed.

Cuellar said the Biden administration “is slowly moving into some direction that I think they should have taken a long time ago, and that is following what Secretary Jeh Johnson did under the Obama administration.”

Host David Asman then asked, “Well, they’re still saying that the border is closed. You don’t agree with that, do you?”

Cuellar responded, “Of course not. Of course not. I want to thank the men and women in green and blue that do a great job, but we’ve got to do more. We’ve got to have the right policies. We’ve got to address the push and the pull factors, also at the same time.”

