Dingell on BBB: A Lot of Republicans ‘Don’t Understand’ What They Voted For

Friday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) claimed many of her Republican colleagues “don’t understand” the “Big, Beautiful Bill” they just voted for.

Co-host Wolf Blitzer said, “I spoke with your colleague and I think a friend of yours, Republican Congresswoman Lisa McClain, the chair of the Republican conference, fellow Michigander, about the impact that this bill could have on Medicaid in your state of Michigan. I want to highlight some of what she told me about the Medicaid changes that are in this bill.”

Representative Lisa McClain (R-MI) said, “My constituents applaud us for what we’re doing. My constituents want to work. They want to make sure that their disabled child is receiving Medicaid and doesn’t have to stand in line behind an able-bodied person.”

Dingell said, “Lisa and I have had many conversations, I’m going to say that to you. And I do believe she does not want to see people be hurt, but I think that a lot of people who haven’t dug in don’t understand. And the amount of the cut to Medicaid could hurt people. She’ll be the first person I go to and say, Will you help me keep this child from being cut off Medicaid? I think a lot of Republicans had their arms broken.”

She added, “You know, their hospitals that are going to close. That’s another thing that people don’t understand. Rural hospitals are going to close. The hospitals have tried to tell people what is happening.”

