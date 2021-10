Pelosi: ‘We’re Pretty Much There’ on Reaching Deal on Spending Bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Democrats “pretty much” have a deal to pass their reconciliation spending bill.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “How close to a deal are you in this package of elder care, daycare, child care, family leave, that stuff, whatever you want to call it, the social safety net bill.”

Pelosi said, “We just have some of the last decisions to be made. It is less than was projected, to begin with, but still bigger than anything we have ever done in terms of addressing the needs of America’s working families. It is all that you said about care, but it’s also about the climate piece, which is a health issue, a jobs issue, a security issue, and a values issue for us. We will have something that will meet the president’s goals. I feel very confident about that, even though it will be different from what we originally proposed.”

Tapper said, “By the time he leaves for Europe, do you think?”

She added, “I think we’re pretty much there now.”

Tapper said, “You have a deal now?”

Pelosi said, “We’re almost there. It’s just the language of it.”

