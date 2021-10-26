Whitehouse Calls for Probe on GOP Reps Keeping ‘Time Window Open’ for January 6 Rioters

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that a “predication” existed to pursue an investigation into whether members of Congress were delaying certification of the 2020 presidential election results to keep a “time window open” to allow the mob to enter the Capitol on January 6.

Whitehouse said, “With respect to the January 6 investigation, the question is, does it stay an investigation of the mopes and dopes that showed up? Is it a glorified trespassing investigation, or are they going to look really hard at the people behind it, the people who funded it, the people who coordinated it, the people who were in that Willard Hotel command room, and the members of Congress who may have participated in that effort? That’s the part that’s most interesting to me. If members of Congress were deliberately holding the proceedings up with their objections so they could keep a time window open so they could allow the mob to break in. Was that part of the plan? That’s something that needs investigation.”

Hayes said, “Do you have reason to believe that’s the case?”

Whitehouse said, “There is considerable evidence that a number of House members were in very close coordination with people who were in that Willard Hotel command center. So yes, there’s, but what a prosecutor would call predication exists to pursue those questions.”

