GOP Rep. Gooden on Biden Border Crisis: ‘The Fake News Media Is Aiding and Abetting His Dereliction of Duty’

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) sounded off on the mainstream media ignoring the latest migrant caravan headed toward the U.S.-Mexico border.

Host Stuart Varney asked Gooden how to get the media to acknowledge there was a crisis at the border.

Gooden called on Americans to reach out to their Washington, D.C. representation to urge them to do something about the border crisis because “the fake news media is aiding and abetting” President Joe Biden in his “dereliction of duty.”

“I think it is important for voters, constituents of members of Congress across the nation to call and demand that their representatives in Washington do something about this, that they not just talk about it but they take action,” Gooden outlined. “The Biden administration has refused to answer any of our requests to declare a crisis, a national emergency at the border, and the fake news media is aiding and abetting his dereliction of duty, and it’s a real shame. My constituents are angry, but good people like yourself are continuing to shine a light, and I thank you for it.”

“I can’t get anyone in this city on the Democratic side to even admit that we have got a crisis at the border, so the last thing they want to do is acknowledge a caravan,” he added.

