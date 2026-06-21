Dem Rep. Crow: We’re Going to Push Hard to Get Answers on Iran School Bombing

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said lawmakers would “push hard” for answers about the bombing at an Iranian girls’ school.

Partial transcript that follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: I want to ask you about Iran. The delegation that arrived in Switzerland was on board a plane that had painted on the side the word “Minab 168” that’s a reference to the bombing that killed 168 people, most of them school children. The U.S. military is still investigating, but what can you tell us about American culpability and that probe?

REP. JASON CROW: Yeah, unfortunately not very much. I’ve been pushing extremely hard, CENTCOM, Central Command Commander Admiral Cooper, and others for facts on this. This could be the large, single largest civilian casualty incident in U.S. military history*. We need facts. We need to make sure that we own up to it, that we take accountability, that we make it right. And you know, as the founder of the Protection of Civilians in Conflict Caucus, I actually have done work for years around protection of civilians and conflict, because my own time at war taught me the devastating effects, not just morally, but to our national security when we kill innocents. We need answers to this. And they’re clearly slow rolling us. Right, this administration has no problem putting, posting videos of strikes, posting videos of operations when they want us to see it, and then when they don’t want us to see it, they slow roll it. That’s clearly what’s happening here. So we’re going to push hard to- get to get answers.