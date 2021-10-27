McAuliffe: ‘Dangerous’ Youngkin Wants to Ban Books, Gay Marriage, Abortion

Virginia gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that his Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin is “dangerous.”

McAuliffe said, “The closing ad for his campaign — not health care, not education, not job creation like mine are. His is about banning books written by a preeminent African American woman that is a noble prize winner. Think about that, ban a woman, Toni Morrison with a book Beloved, that’s a true story, that’s his closing ad.”

He continued, “He is against a woman’s right to choose. He said last week he’s not for gay marriage. Really in 2021? He said last week humans are not responsible for climate change. Really? This is what we’re dealing with.”

He added, “Young people don’t want a governor against gay marriage. I was very proud I’m the first governor to perform a gay marriage after The Supreme Court ruling. I was a brick wall. I kept my 16 women’s clinics open and received awards from Planned Parenthood. We don’t want a governor that will ban abortions who is against gay marriage and doesn’t believe humans contribute to climate change. That’s the issue.”

McAuliffe concluded, “He knows nothing about the state government. He’s got all the Trump people working for him. He recites and said the other day we should audit Virginia’s voting machines. He’s dangerous. It’s dangerous for Virginia. We’ve made great progress. I created 200,000 jobs last time. Personal income went up 14%. I can tell you none of the companies will stay in a state or be recruited to a state with someone like Glenn Youngkin as governor who puts walls up and that discriminates against women and gays and everybody else for that matter.”

