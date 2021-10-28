Cotton: Fauci’s Next Public Appearance ‘Shouldn’t Be at the Congress — It Should Be in the Federal Courthouse’

During an appearance on Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) alleged Biden health adviser Anthony Fauci lied about his agency’s role in so-called gain-of-function research that took place at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where the COVID-19 virus is believed by many to have originated.

Cotton called on Fauci to resign and suggested his next appearance should be in a courtroom, not Congress.

“Speaking of people who should resign in disgrace, Tony Fauci should resign in disgrace,” he said. “He repeatedly lied to the American people and the Congress, saying that his agency did not fund this risky, dangerous research in China, of all places.”

“Now, his agency has admitted that,” Cotton continued. “He has lost all moral authority to serve in this administration and to give any kind of guidance to the American people. His next public appearance shouldn’t be at the Congress. It should be in the federal courthouse.”

