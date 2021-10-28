Kennedy: ‘The Democrats Are Pretty Much in Total Disarray’

Thursday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) weighed in on the Democrats’ spending negotiations for President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.

The Democrats are currently at a stalemate with Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) refusing to vote with the rest of the party over the package, and now Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wants to vote against the bill because there aren’t enough details released on how funds will be spent.

Kennedy told Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus” that “the Democrats are pretty much in total disarray” as they debate aspects of the spending bill.

“[H]ere is what I’ve observed: The Democrats are pretty much in total disarray. President Biden is sort of like Kevin Bacon at the end of ‘Animal House’ when people are stampeding him, and he is saying, calm down, be calm, everything is under control. They say they have a framework. Now, to me, a framework is when your car has two wheels down, its axle dragging, you are in the ditch, and don’t have any help, and you tell your spouse, ‘Honey, I have a framework to get us out of this ditch.’ And I think that’s where we are based on the little I’ve seen of the framework.”

“I think people who are successful financially should be applauded, not criticized in America, but I love this term framework,” he added. “And I’ve seen a little of it. And I know this, they will try to crush small business, and they are making tax policy on the basis of class warfare.”

Kennedy went on to say that anybody willing to vote for a bill without seeing the details is “like a rock, only dumber.”

