Blackburn: Biden Spending Plan a ‘Socialist Wish List’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) sounded off on the ongoing negotiations among Democrats for President Joe Biden’s so-called Build Back Better plan.

Blackburn described the spending package as a “socialist wish list,” which she said Democrats “have been after for years.”

“Well, it is an opportunity for some folks because, as you said, this bill is the Democrats’ wish list. This is their socialist wish list,” Blackburn told host Harris Faulkner. “They want to take one vote, take control of your children, education, your health care, your bank account, force the Green New Deal on you, shut down small businesses and, as you mentioned earlier, Harris, $555 billion for Green New Deal and climate projects, which are their pet. And the progressives, the socialist Democrats, as they call themselves, they are saying, ‘We get everything we want, or we don’t vote.'”

“They are piling up debt, trillions of dollars of debt, and they are happy to do it to get their way to get these socialist takeover programs on the books — more control of schools, more control of curriculum, control of your checking account where they have realtime access, shutting down small businesses, complete government control of health care, one size fits all. It is this socialist model that they have been after for years. And, of course, climate is their god. They want everything to center on climate change,” she concluded.

