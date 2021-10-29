Caitlin Flanagan: McAuliffe Sends His Kids to Private School and Has Never Been Told He Doesn’t Get a Say in What His Kids Are Taught

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” author and Staff Writer at The Atlantic Caitlin Flanagan said that Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe’s (D) statement that parents shouldn’t be telling schools what to teach was McAuliffe “siding with the teachers’ union.” And that McAuliffe is “a rich man who sent all of his kids to private schools and he’s never in his life had someone tell him we’re going to tell your eight-year-old child something you don’t want her to know” without any parental say.

Flanagan said, “Terry McAuliffe, I’m a Democrat…but he’s a hack politician and he was siding with the teachers’ union. Because he’s like that’s where his bread is buttered. And he’s a rich man who sent all of his kids to private schools and he’s never in his life had someone tell him we’re going to tell your eight-year-old child something you don’t want her to know and we’re going to keep her for seven hours to do it and you have no control over that.”

