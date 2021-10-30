Brooks: Swing in VA Gov. Race ‘Can Only Be the Culture Issues, the School Board Issues’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that the cause of the swing in the past week in the Virginia gubernatorial race “can only be the culture issues, the school board issues.”

Brooks said, “I think it’s close because the economy has suffered because of the Delta variant and because of cultural issues. I think the swing in the last week can only be the culture issues, the school board issues. There’s a case of — it’s more complicated than the Republicans are making it out to seem, but a sexual assault in a girl’s bathroom with a fluid-gender guy as the alleged perpetrator. And so, that’s suddenly turned into a big thing. And so, it’s a question…are people from outside, or are certain teacher or education schools imposing values that we don’t agree with on us and imposing them on our kids? And that has made a lot of people angry. And I think that’s the issue of the last week that has really seized people.”

