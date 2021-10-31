FNC’s Wallace to Sen. Rick Scott: If You Care About Debt Why Not Repeal Trump Tax Cuts?

Fox News host Chris Wallace repeatedly questioned Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) on Sunday’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” for criticizing government debt but supporting former President Donald Trump’s tax cuts.

On President Biden’s build Back Better plan, Scott said, “This has got to end this is this is causing inflation. I mean, this is hurting the poor families. This is not hurting the rich. It’s hurting families like mine growing up that had to struggle to put food on the table. This is ridiculous inflation. Solve that. We have to live within our means like every family does.”

Wallace said, “Senator, you talk about living within your means, you talk about the debt, you talk about deficits. The Trump tax cuts, which were passed in 2017, the year before you were elected to the Senate, is estimated by the Congressional Budget Office that it is going to increase the deficit by over $2 trillion over 11 years. So should the Trump tax cuts be repealed?”

Scott said, “My experiences, I cut taxes and fees a hundred times over time, over $10 billion, and I actually balanced the budget and paid off a 3rd of the state debt. You can do both.”

Wallace interrupted, “But, sir, respectfully, when Donald Trump was president, you had the tax cut, which added $2 trillion to the deficit, according to the CBO. And you didn’t have the commensurate spending cuts. So, the question is, if you’re not going to have the spending cuts, should you repeal the tax cuts if the debt and deficit are so vital?”

Scott said, “First off, I am not raising anybody’s taxes. I want lower taxes. I want to watch how we spend our money. I’ve been in the Senate for two years and nine months. The waste is staggering. Americans should be furious with the way money is spent in the Senate and all Congress.”

