Kinzinger: If Trump Is 2024 Nominee Republicans Will Fail

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week ” that the Republican Party will fail if they make former President Donald Trump the 2024 presidential nominee.

Host George Stephanopoulos asked, “Based on what you’ve seen, do you think there are going to be grounds to prosecute President Trump for his role in the insurrection?”

Kinzinger said, “I don’t feel comfortable making that statement yet. I’ll say this — we’re getting a lot of information. We are continuing to learn things every day. Some of which gets out to the press, some that doesn’t. If the president was aware of what was going to happen, didn’t lift a finger to do anything about it. That’s up to the DOJ to make that decision.”

“We can put out the facts, but I’ll say this too, just from a raw political perspective, if you want a president that can sit around and be more interested in doing things like watching television than actually protecting the seed of the Capitol of the United States and you want to put him back as president, or you want to nominate him as president, don’t come asking me why the party has failed in 2025 if you do something like that,” he added.

