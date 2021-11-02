Sabato: ‘High Up in McAuliffe’s Camp’ Said Virginia Is ‘a Bloodbath’ and ‘Everything We’ve Seen Pretty Much Falls Along that Line’

During MSNBC’s election coverage on Tuesday, UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said that an individual “high up in McAuliffe’s camp” referred to the results in the Virginia governor’s race as “a bloodbath.” Sabato added, “And so far, everything we’ve seen pretty much falls along that line.”

Host Rachel Maddow asked, “[L]ooking at the governor’s race and this topline marquee race, what do you think the story is here tonight thusfar?”

Sabato responded, “The story is — I’m not going to call it a blowout. Because we don’t have the final numbers. But I will tell you, somebody in — high up in McAuliffe’s camp who was there with McAuliffe put it this way to me about an hour ago: It’s a bloodbath. And so far, everything we’ve seen pretty much falls along that line. And while we don’t have complete figures — anything close to complete figures for the House of Delegates, you can guess based on what I’ve just said.”

