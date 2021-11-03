GOP Sen. Kennedy: ‘Last Night Was about an Attitude’ of People Who Think ‘They’re Smarter and More Virtuous’ Than Everyone Else

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Fox News Primetime,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) stated that the results of Tuesday’s elections were about “attitude.” And rejection of those who think “they’re smarter and more virtuous than ordinary Americans.”

Kennedy said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:20] “[I]t’s not just about issues or bills. Last night was about an attitude. Voters look at Washington, D.C. and they see liars and frauds in every direction. Voters look at Washington, D.C. and they see the entrenched politicians, the media personalities, the academics, the bureaucrats, the phony CEOs, and they’ve realized that this managerial elite…thinks they’re smarter and more virtuous than ordinary Americans. They don’t trust, they don’t respect the ideas of ordinary Americans and they don’t like them. And people don’t want to be governed by people who think they are better than them.”

