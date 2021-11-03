VA Lt. Gov.-Elect Sears: I’m ‘Destroying’ Race Narratives, You Can’t Say I’m ‘a Victim’ – ‘Wish Joy Reid Would Invite Me on Her Show’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Virginia Lt. Gov.-Elect Winsome Sears (R) said she is “destroying all of the narratives about race.” And wondered how anyone can say she’s a victim. Sears also challenged MSNBC host Joy Reid to “have a real discussion” with her on Reid’s show.

Sears said, “I’m destroying all of the narratives about race. Look at me, I am a heartbeat away from the governorship in case anything happens to the governor. And how are you going to tell me then, I’m a victim? And I didn’t do anything special to get here except stay in school and study. I took advantage of the opportunities that are available here in America. I wasn’t born here. This is not my culture, not my country. But it allowed me — America allowed me to come and do for myself and for my family. And I remember when I was wanting to go to college, I had three children under five. My husband took a lower-paying job so he could stay home because he already had his degree, and I put one of my children on the back of a bicycle so that I could get to college. So, no one can say to me I don’t know what it is to be poor. You’re looking at the American Dream. So, we can do better. And it’s not 1963 when my father came at the height of the Civil Rights movement, 17 days before Martin Luther King Jr. gave his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech. We’re better than that. We’re always going to have problems. I understand that. I’m not saying we’re perfect, but you can see those people at the border, right now, trying to get in. They’re dying to get in. Because they know if they can put a foot on American soil, the trajectory of their lives will change, just as it did for my father.”

Later, after viewing a clip of Reid accusing Republicans of encouraging “soft white nationalism,” Sears stated, “I wish Joy Reid would invite me on her show. Let’s see if she’s woman enough to do that. I’d go in a heartbeat and we’d have a real discussion without Joy speaking about me behind my back, if you will. She talks about white supremacy. Does she know that I ran against a white supremacist? I mean, Joy, come on, get your facts straight and then come talk to me.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett