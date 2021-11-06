Andrew Sullivan: I ‘Would Have Happily Voted for’ Youngkin

During an interview aired on Friday’s edition of PBS’ “Firing Line,” writer Andrew Sullivan said that if he lived in Virginia, he “would have happily voted for” Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin in the state’s gubernatorial election on Tuesday and that Youngkin is an example of the sort of candidate the GOP can find success with.

Sullivan stated, “I hope that last Tuesday’s results will encourage people to see that a Republican Party framed around the issues Trump framed, but without his incredibly divisive and dangerous authoritarianism could do well, could do a lot better than it is. I would have happily voted for Youngkin in Virginia. So, there is a potential there, I really believe it.”

