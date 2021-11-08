Cotton: Dem Argument on CRT Is ‘It’s Not Taught in our Schools, You’re a Racist for Wanting to Take It out of our Schools’

On Monday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) stated that the left’s response to the debate on Critical Race Theory in schools is that “Critical Race Theory doesn’t exist, it’s not taught in our schools, you’re a racist for wanting to take it out of our schools.”

Cotton said, “Just look at the way CNN and MSNBC and the Sunday morning news shows and The New York Times and The Washington Post all have responded to schools in Virginia run by far-left school boards and superintendents trying to indoctrinate kids to hate our country, to see everything through the lens of race, to separate kids by race, to close down gifted and talented programs and AP programs because they don’t believe the kids have the right racial mixture, that there [are] too many Asian kids in those programs. The response to all of those on the far left and in the media and the Democratic Party is that this is not taught in schools. Or, to be exact, Hugh, it reminds me of the old joke about the lawyer scoundrel who uses arguments in the alternative that are inherently contradictory. He’s not my dog, he didn’t bite you, you kicked him first. Well, the Democratic left’s response to Critical Race Theory is: Critical Race Theory doesn’t exist, it’s not taught in our schools, you’re a racist for wanting to take it out of our schools.”

