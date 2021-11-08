Dem Rep. Kildee: Prior Spending Bills Caused ‘Inflationary Pressure’ and Build Back Better Act Will ‘Add on’ in a Way That Isn’t Inflationary

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” House Democratic Chief Deputy Whip Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) stated that “the inflationary pressure is more coming from the recent work that we did, the American Rescue Plan, the CARES Act,” and that the Build Back Better Act reconciliation bill “does add on to it,” but will do so over a longer period of time and expands productivity within the economy, so if the economy expands, “the assumption is the larger economy is capable of absorbing that in a way that’s not inflationary.”

Kildee said, “I think the inflationary pressure is more coming from the recent work that we did, the American Rescue Plan, the CARES Act, the immediate –.”

Host Neil Cavuto then cut in to ask, “But this adds on to it, right? This is just more of that.”

Kildee responded, “It does add on to it, but it does so in a way that is over time. And, I think this is another piece of it, it also increases the overall productivity within the economy. So, if we can continue to expand the economy, even though there’s more cash going into it, the assumption is the larger economy is capable of absorbing that in a way that’s not inflationary.”

