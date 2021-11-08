DNC Chair Harrison: ‘Dog Whistles’ and ‘Boogeymen’ Only Way GOP Gets Power

On Monday’s broadcast of “MSNBC Live,” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison argued that Democrats have to “call the lies out” on culture war issues and Republicans “understand that the only path to power for them is to make the American people scared, to come up with all of the dog whistles and the boogeymen and all of that.”

Host Stephanie Ruhle asked, “Do you need to start addressing more of these culture war issues head-on? Until now, I often hear, this is misinformation, this is nonsense, which it absolutely is. However, this misinformation and nonsense is impacting how people vote. Do you need to take a different approach to combat it?”

Harrison responded, “We have to. We have to call the lies out for what they are, and they’re bold-faced, put them in a box lies. And that’s what the Republican Party feeds on. They understand that the only path to power for them is to make the American people scared, to come up with all of the dog whistles and the boogeymen and all of that. They think somebody is living in their closet or something. That is what they rely upon. But Democrats have to call out the lies and we have to be bold in calling them out, and we’ve got to make sure that we paint the contrast, let people know what we have done for them.”

