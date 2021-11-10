CNN’s Burnett: People Think Biden Isn’t Paying Enough Attention to Economy Because His Admin. Said It’s Transitory for Months

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” host Erin Burnett said that people who are concerned about the economy believe President Joe Biden isn’t paying enough attention to the issue “Because, when it comes to inflation, Biden and his administration, really for most of this year have been hopeful that the inflation problem would go away pretty quickly.” And pointed out that officials in the administration have been claiming inflation will be transitory since late May.

While discussing CNN poll numbers on Biden, Burnett said, “[O]f those who think the economy is the most important issue, 3/4s of them say Biden is not paying enough attention to it. Because, when it comes to inflation, Biden and his administration, really for most of this year have been hopeful that the inflation problem would go away pretty quickly. And we’ve heard this for months and months and months.”

Burnett then played a montage of Biden and his officials claiming that inflation will be transitory since late May.

