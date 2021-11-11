Kinzinger: Gosar Should Be Censured for ‘Creepy’ Anime Video

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Thursday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that his colleague Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) should be censured for posting a “creepy” animated video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) and lunging at President Joe Biden with two swords drawn.

Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “Let me get your thoughts on a different issue while I have you, congressman. Some Democrats have already introduced a resolution to censure representative Gosar after he tweeted an anime video depicting him killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. If there’s a vote on this, will you vote to censure Gosar?”

Kinzinger said, “Yeah, my lean would be yes. I have to see what is written in the resolution. All that matters the text of the resolution.”

He added, “Look, I don’t care if it’s a Republican or a Democrat, we cannot in this country, Wolf, get to a point where using anime even, which is creepy in and of itself, but using anime or regular videos or deep fakes or even just tweeted threats against a sitting member of Congress can be acceptable. It is never acceptable. It can’t be acceptable. And so I think barring any egregious language, I would intend to vote yes.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN