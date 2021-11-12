GOP Rep. Green: Pentagon Focus on Climate Change, Extremism ‘Demoralizing to the Troops’

Representative Mark Green (R-TN), a retired U.S. Army major, appeared on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle” on Thursday to commemorate the Veterans Day holiday.

However, he also warned of problems within the ranks of the U.S. military as the political leadership in the Pentagon is putting a focus on so-called anthropogenic climate change and “extremism,” which the Tennessee Republican said was “demoralizing” the troops.

“The number one priority at the Pentagon is climate change and extremism in the ranks,” Green said. “And America’s military is a reflection of our society. There are people who get into the military who have views that reflect our society. But the degree to which they’re emphasizing this is absurd. And it actually is demoralizing to the troops who raised their right hand and decided to come and defend our country. They are being asked invasive questions that they have no business asking. It’s just crazy.”

