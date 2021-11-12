GOP Sen. Marshall: Biden Can’t Make Electric Cars Viable, So He’s Raising Gas Prices

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) argued that President Joe Biden realizes he can’t make electric vehicles economically viable and so “they’re going to raise the price of gasoline.”

Marshall said, “The president realizes that they can never bring the cost of running an electric car down to what it is — the cost for an internal combustion engine. So, they’re going to raise the price of gasoline. So, just think about what he’s done since he’s taken over. I said back in February, gas would be $5 a gallon by Christmas and we’re on our way there. One of the things happening here in Kansas is, we can’t get financing anymore for drilling.”

