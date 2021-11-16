Joint Chiefs Vice Chair: China Is Developing Weapons That Look Like ‘First-Use’ Weapons

During a portion of an interview aired on Tuesday’s “CBS Evening News,” Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. John Hyten said China’s hypersonic missile is “a very significant capability that has the potential to change a lot of things” and that China is developing capabilities that look like first-use weapons.

Hyten said, “That’s a very significant capability that has the potential to change a lot of things.”

He stated that China “launched a long-range missile that went around the world, dropped off a hypersonic glide vehicle that glided all the way back to China. That impacted the target in China.” Hyten clarified that the impact was “close enough” to the target.

Hyten also stated, “They look like a first-use weapon. That’s what those weapons look like to me.”

