Watch: Jedediah Bila Shut Down on ABC for Being Unvaccinated: ‘You’ve Been at Fox TV Too Long’

Former co-host Jedediah Bila was shut down Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” after saying she was not vaccinated.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Let’s address the elephant in the room because you were supposed to join us in the studio weeks ago, but you couldn’t because ABC has a very strict policy. You can’t get into this building unless you’re fully vaccinated. Everybody in this room knows that and is vaccinated, but you made a conscious decision not to get the vaccine. Now the CDC says a person is ten times less likely to be hospitalized from COVID and 11 times less likely to die if they’ve gotten the vaccine, okay? So why didn’t you get it?”

Bila said, “I want to let people know why I’m not there. I have a medical exemption to the vaccine that’s been written by my vaccinated specialist in New York City that’s been co-signed by three other doctors. I’m not a candidate for this vaccine. I also have sky-high multi-tear, multifaceted natural immunity, very, very high that has also been proven. It has been shown, and it is substantiated by letters from these doctors. For me personally, this vaccine poses a greater risk than benefit. I’m also not a risk to any of you. There has been a lot of debate about any of, that but I have doctors who have gone on record about that as well. My point about all of this is I am not anti-vax. What I really want is for people to make these decisions for themselves. I want every one of you to sit with your family members, to sit with your trusted doctors, and to say, what is the best decision for me? However, I do oppose mandates. I oppose them on the fact that, let’s look at the science. This is a vaccine that was created to prevent severity of disease and to prevent hospitalizations. Now we can have a whole debate on that in itself, but the vaccine does not prevent you from getting COVID. It does not prevent you from transmitting COVID.”

Behar interrupted, “Oh my goodness! That’s not so. C’mon! You have been at Fox TV too long.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I don’t understand why you would prioritize your personal freedom over the health and safety of others. I don’t think we should allow this kind of misinformation on our website. We have had the United States surgeon general debunk. I don’t think we should allow this kind of misinformation on our air. I’m really sorry, my friend. I’m really sorry.”

After trying to answer as Hostin continued, Bila said, “If you guys are not going to let me talk.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “This should sound very familiar to you, Jed. This should sound very familiar to you. We got to do to break.”

