CNN’s Acosta: GOP’s ‘Pandemic of Cowardice’ Is Creating a ‘MAGA Comeback’

CNN chief domestic correspondent Jim Acosta said Wednesday on “New Day” he believed Republicans have a “pandemic of cowardice” because they are refusing to police their own ranks, which is allowing a “MAGA comeback.”

Anchor Brianna Keilar said, “We don’t need more evidence. We know there was an attempted coup, a failed coup, but just the headlines that are piling up here to support that, it seems endless.”

Acosta said, “Yeah, we had a coup attempt in this country. We just have to come to grips with that. We have to deal with that reality, and we have to get to the bottom of it. I was talking to a couple of sources on the January 6 committee. One of these sources said unless Merrick Garland acts and compels these witnesses to testify, that is going to severely undercut the strength of the committee.”

He continued, “Another source said to me, you know, about why these witnesses aren’t testifying. This person said, why would they? They’re not being forced to testify. And we have a mountain of evidence, a growing mountain of evidence there was a coup attempt in this country.”

Acosta added, “What we’re dealing with right now is a cowardice pandemic. We have Republicans who are unwilling to police their own ranks. And until we have that day come, we’re going to be caught in the grips of the MAGA come back, and they’re coming back, and mainly because we’re letting them come back. Not that there is anything wrong with a political movement rising up in this country, but at the heart of it, when at the heart of it is a coup attempt, and people who want to undermine our democracy, there is a very serious problem.”

