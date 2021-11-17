Maher: Biden ‘Has Not Exactly Stuck the Landing’ on Many Issues, Dems Are ‘Going to Get Thumped’ in 2022

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” HBO host and comedian Bill Maher predicted that Democrats are “going to get thumped” in the midterm elections and said President Joe Biden “has not exactly stuck the landing on a lot of the issues that he was dealing with.”

Maher responded to a question on what things will look like in eight months by stating, “Well, they’re not going better for Biden and the Democrats, and I think that’s getting — eight months is going to be close to the midterm election. I think they’re going to get thumped in the — I mean, that usually happens in midterm elections. But, I mean, Joe, look, I’m glad he’s there, but he has not exactly stuck the landing on a lot of the issues that he was dealing with.”

