Maher: ‘If Don Jr. Had Done What Hunter Biden Had Done, It Would Be Every Night, All Night on MSNBC’ 

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” HBO host and comedian Bill Maher said that if Donald Trump Jr. engaged in the same behavior as Hunter Biden, it would get constant coverage on MSNBC, but Hunter’s behavior doesn’t get the same coverage because President Joe Biden is a Democrat.

While discussing how people perceive former President Donald Trump’s behavior, Maher said, “I mean, if Don Jr. had done what Hunter Biden had done, it would be every night, all night on MSNBC, but the fact that it’s Hunter Biden and Joe’s on the blue team — see, that’s the problem with America, everything is so binary. Everything that the red team doesn’t like goes in the blue bin and vice-versa. So, every Democratic politician has to wear on his sleeve every silly, stupid woke thing that the fringe left does and the red team has to wear kids in cages and lock her up and all that kind of stuff.”

