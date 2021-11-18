Blackburn: Drugs Are ‘Pouring in’ at Border — ‘It Is a Disaster, It Is a Travesty’

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) continued to sound the alarm on the ongoing border crisis.

Blackburn highlighted that fentanyl, heroin, and meth are “pouring in” at the border. She called the border a “disaster” and added that the deaths attributed to those incoming drugs due to the Biden administration’s open border policy was a “travesty.”

“Right now, until they secure that southern border, every state is a border state; every town is a border town,” Blackburn told host Stuart Varney. “And you mentioned the drugs that are pouring in. You look at the 100,000 deaths this year, the most ever in our nation’s history, and most of this is attributed to the fentanyl, the heroin, the meth that is coming across that southern border, the marijuana that is laced with fentanyl. The way this is killing so many young people. It is a disaster. It is a travesty. Every life lost is a family that has been affected adversely by the policies of this administration and that open border.”

She continued, “This is their border policy — wide open cartels in charge of everybody and everything that comes across that southern border — 1.7 million apprehensions. You only have about 350,000 of those that have received notices to appear or removal. So, where are these people? When you hear from local authorities and the Border Patrol that they think that the got-aways may be anywhere from a half-million to a million and a half, these are astounding numbers. And the cartels are brazen. They’re running the border south of the U.S. border.”

