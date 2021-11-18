Speier: ‘We’re Going to Pass Build Back Better Tonight’ — ‘You Can Take It To The Bank’

Representative Jackie Speier (D-CA) said Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World” that the House will pass President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation later that evening.

Speier said, “Let’s be clear, this is transformational for the average American family. For the families now that are not — the women that are not going back to work, 1.7 million of them that have decided that they can’t go back to work because they don’t have child care, the lowest participation of women in the workforce since 1988. The child care component makes sure that 20 million more kids will have child care. For those making under 250% of the median state income, they’re not going to pay more than 7% of their income for child care. For those making 75% of the median income aren’t going to be paying anything. they’re going to get free child care.”

Anchor Neil Cavuto said, “Some of your moderate colleagues will get taken aback if the CBO comes with a higher total figure on this. They have already telegraphed some assumptions and challenged the assumptions that the White House made on IRS enforcement, thinking that over ten years, it’s not $400 billion in revenues that come in. It is more like $120 billion. They could be wrong on that. But since they’re the scorekeeper on this, do you think others will follow and just say hold off, we don’t think this is the time, and we’re just going to go slow?

Speier said, “I actually think that we’re going to pass Build Back Better tonight.”

She added, “I think you can take it to the bank.”

