Kennedy Slams Build Back Better Bill, Calls It a ‘Festival of Bad Ideas’

Friday, while the House voted in favor of the Build Back Better agenda’s passage, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) ripped the $1.75 trillion “festival of bad ideas.”

Kennedy told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” he wasn’t sure if the bill would pass in the Senate because he doesn’t know if they “are going to get their ducks in a row” any time soon.

“Some of the Democrats — they always talk tough, but then they moo and follow Speaker Pelosi into the chute like cattle. It’s a really bad bill. I don’t know who at the White House came up with it, but if zombies eat brains, they’re safe,” Kennedy declared. “I mean, this thing is like — when you get rid of the gimmicks, it is like … $4.6 trillion. … I went broke reading it. We don’t even have 5% of that — $2.5 trillion new taxes, $2.5 trillion new debt, federal takeover of daycare, childcare, early childhood education, health care, welfare for illegal immigrants. I mean, it’s just a festival of bad ideas.”

“I don’t think the Democrats are going to get their ducks in a row for another four weeks and maybe 12 weeks. Right now, they don’t even know where their ducks are. They’re having a big fight among themselves, as they should. I mean, this is one of the worst bills I’ve ever seen,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent