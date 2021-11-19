Maher: Far Left ‘Wants to Demoralize’ Cops So They Don’t Do Their Jobs Like in Kenosha, But We Can’t Respond with Vigilantism

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that the police weren’t doing their job in Kenosha, but “the answer can’t be, then the citizens have full police powers” and that the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse sent vigilantes “a signal that you can go out and do whatever you want, which I don’t think is going to be good.”

Maher said, “Something bad, I think, happened in this country today, I think vigilantes got a signal that you can go out and do whatever you want, which I don’t think is going to be good.”

He later added, “I don’t think it’s a great idea to say to people, you know what, if the police are not doing the job, as they weren’t at that moment in Kenosha, the answer can’t be, then the citizens have full police powers.”

Maher further stated, “I’m always fighting with the far left and the far right. Okay, but to someone like me, it looks like one side wants to demoralize the police to the point where they sometimes don’t show up, and that does happen, and maybe that happened in Kenosha, right? And the other side wants to make the citizens some sort of vigilante force. Why can’t we have something that’s sensible in the middle?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett