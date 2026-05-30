MS NOW’s Daniels: I Worry About Escalation ‘on the Police’ Side at NJ ICE Facility

On Saturday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weekend,” co-host Eugene Daniels stated that he’s concerned that things outside New Jersey’s Delaney Hall immigration facility will “escalate” “on the police side, because, yes, like, you don’t want people shooting things at police officers,” but sometimes what officials ask police to do and what actually happens aren’t the same thing.

Daniels said, “As the adage goes, and a lot of folks on the ground like to remind us when we ask them these questions, the riots are the language of the unheard.”

He continued, “And, so, when you see folks doing these kinds of things, my concern is always that it’s going to escalate from the — on the police side, because, yes, like, you don’t want people shooting things at police officers, etc., etc. But what the governor is asking them to do versus what happens on the ground, sometimes there’s a disconnect.”

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