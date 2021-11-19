Sharpton: Rittenhouse Case Means Right-Wingers Can Infiltrate Protests to ‘Bait’ People Like Him to Act Violently – He Didn’t Trust Cops

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton argued that right-wingers “can put people in your protest to bait these kinds of interactions and a Kyle type can therefore then become a hero coming in with violence and solving a problem that was instigated by people that really wasn’t on your side.” And also stated that Rittenhouse “was the aggressor, looking to do something, apparently not trusting that law enforcement” could handle things.

Sharpton said, “[S]omething that was revealed, but has not been extensively covered is that they found that when there was some violence in Minneapolis after the killing of George Floyd, some of them were right-wingers that did it to make it look like some of the protesters did some of the violence. I’m not saying some didn’t, but they found, I believe it was two instances where these were people that put on hoods and acted that way. And my fear…we do a lot of protests, they can put people in your protest to bait these kinds of interactions and a Kyle type can therefore then become a hero coming in with violence and solving a problem that was instigated by people that really wasn’t on your side. There’s all kind of danger that comes out of the signal that happened today.”

He continued, “And I think we need to really talk about this openly and candidly, when you talk about him being offered a Congressional internship, he becomes a hero because he stood up, stood up to what? He went to Kenosha looking for trouble. He was not in Kenosha in trouble. He went there looking for trouble. So, how are you going to make someone who was the aggressor, looking to do something, apparently not trusting that law enforcement could do it. So, he’s going to come in and do it himself? And then he acts like he was the one that was holding his ground. His ground was wherever he left from.”

