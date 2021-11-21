Winsome Sears: Critical Race Theory Is ‘Weaved In and Out’ of School Curriculum

Lieutenant Gov.-elect Winsome Sears (R-VA) Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” described Critical Race Theory as being “weaved in and out” of Virginia school curriculum.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “You opposed critical race theory taught in schools — which I should say is not part of Virginia’s curriculum. You did say, though, that the good and the bad of American history should be taught and that we should also tell viewers you’re at former vice president of the Virginia board of education. Explain how you think race should be taught in Virginia public schools.”

Sears said, “Well, let me back up. I beg to differ that CRT is not taught.”

Bash said, “I didn’t say that. I said it’s not in the curriculum just to be clear.”

Sears said, “No, it is weaved in and out of the curriculum. In 2015, former governor, who was just defeated, McAuliffe, his state board of education had information on how to teach it, so it’s weaved in. So you know, it’s semantics, but it’s weaved in. What we want to say and what governor-elect Youngkin has said is that all of history must be taught, the good, the bad and the ugly. Because what we learn from history is that we don’t learn from history, and we continue to repeat the same mistakes.”

