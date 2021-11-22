MSNBC’s Deutsch: ‘Democratized Media’ Has Created a ‘Devil’ Inside Our Phones, Ability to Get News

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” network contributor Donny Deutsch responded to two reporters leaving Fox News over its coverage of the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Deutsch said it was “good news” that the media have become so “democratized.” He also warned of the “devil” that was the easy access to any form of media on cell phones.

“We now live in a world where people can really get their information bespoke, and your own belief set you can find justification anywhere you go,” Deutsch outlined. “This is a problem without a solution.”

He continued, “You know, we’ve democratized media so much, and that’s the good news. And that’s also the bad news — that there’s no central nervous system today, and there will continue to not be. And if you watch young people today … they live on this phone, and they live on their bespoke media, and this is something that generations to come are going to have to deal with. There is a devil inside that phone; there’s a devil inside our ability to get news the way we want and how we want it. And this is the world we live in right now.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent