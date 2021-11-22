Rittenhouse: If Prosecutors Can Do What They Did to Me, Imagine What They Can Do to a Person of Color Without Resources or Publicity

During an interview aired on Monday’s edition of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Kyle Rittenhouse argued that there is “a lot of prosecutorial misconduct” in the criminal justice system and stated that if prosecutors can do what they did to him, “imagine what they could have done to a person of color who doesn’t maybe have the resources I do or it’s not widely publicized like my case.”

Rittenhouse stated, [relevant remarks begin around 5:35] “I’m not a racist person. I support the BLM movement. I support peacefully demonstrating. And I believe there needs to be change. I believe there’s a lot of prosecutorial misconduct, not just in my case, but in other cases. And it’s just amazing to see how much a prosecutor can take advantage of somebody. Like, if they did this to me, imagine what they could have done to a person of color who doesn’t maybe have the resources I do or it’s not widely publicized like my case.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett