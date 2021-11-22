Rittenhouse: My Case Shouldn’t Have Been Political, ‘It Was the Right to Self-Defense on Trial’

During an interview aired on Monday’s edition of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Kyle Rittenhouse said that his case was about self-defense, “shouldn’t have been a political case. It was made a political case. This had nothing to do with race,” and that if he had been convicted, “no one would ever be privileged to defend their life against attackers.”

Rittenhouse said, [relevant remarks begin around 7:05] “I’ve never seen something so polarizing in my life. When it’s just — it’s obvious self-defense, if you look at the case, you look at the facts, no matter what your opinion is, or where you stand [on] it. This isn’t a — this wasn’t a political case. It shouldn’t have been a political case. It was made a political case. This had nothing to do with race, and the ways people are twisting this, it’s just sickening.”

He later added, “[I]t wasn’t Kyle Rittenhouse on trial in Wisconsin. It was the right to self-defense on trial. And if I was convicted, no one would be able — no one would ever be privileged to defend their life against attackers.”

